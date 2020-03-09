Dalai Lama Quote – Not Getting What You Want March 8, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Remember that not getting what you want is sometimes a wonderful stroke of luck.” – The Dalai Lama Share this: More from Antarctica JournalDalai Lama quote – no one truly benefits from causing harm to another sentient beingDalai Lama Quote – Love And Compassion Are NecessitiesSt. Catherine of Sienna Quote – Good and Bad LuckDalai Lama at the Glastonbury Festival – Steals the show from Kanye .Cartoon – ParentsCartoon – Reasons To Buy A Gun Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with dalai lama, luck, quote Attitude Motivation Quotes
