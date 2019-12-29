Dan Zadra Quote – Worry is a misuse of imagination December 29, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Worry is a misuse of imagination.” – Dan Zadra Share this: More from Antarctica JournalLewis Thomas quote – The Worrying AnimalCartoon – The Worries of Today’s KidsCartoon – ParentsCartoon – Reasons To Buy A GunCartoon – In a sea of manyF.H. Hedge Quote – Dreaming Is An Act Of Pure Imagination Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Dan Zadra, quote, worry Imagination Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.