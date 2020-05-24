David Hume Quote – The Most Mistaken May 24, 2020 Antarctica Journal “Where men are the most sure and arrogant, they are commonly the most mistaken.” – David Hume Share this: More from Antarctica JournalHeraclitus Quote – One Is A WarriorAbraham Lincoln Quote – PowerQuote – Truth and CharacterMalcolm X quote – nobody can give you freedomMartin Sheen quote – Civil disobedienceDr. Seuss quote – Nothing is going to get better Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with David Hume, mistaken, quote Character Quotes