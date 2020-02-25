David L. Wilson Quote – War creates peace like hate creates love February 24, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “War creates peace like hate creates love.” – David L. Wilson Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – ParentsCartoon – Peaceful Uses For DronesDwight D. Eisenhower Quote – Under The Clouds of WarJack Handey Quote – He Better Have A KnifeMary Parker Follett Quote – Reconciling Our DifferencesDavid Kadlec Quote – Isolation Is Critical To War Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with David L. Wilson, quote, war Life Quotes
