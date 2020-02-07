Dean Karnazes Quote – Inner Peace February 6, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Running is about finding your inner peace, and so is a life well lived.” -Dean Karnazes Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Peaceful Uses For DronesBenefits of A Running RoutineCartoon – ParentsCartoon – Reasons To Buy A GunCartoon – Holding up the raceMary Parker Follett Quote – Reconciling Our Differences Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with dean karnazes, inner peace, quote, running Peace Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.