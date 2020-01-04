Do today what others won’t January 4, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Do today what others won’t, so that tomorrow you can do what others can’t.” Share this: More from Antarctica JournalLearn from yesterday. Live today. Hope for tomorrowToday Do What Others Won’tNever allow your past to affect who you are todayLyndon B. Johnson Quote – Tomorrow is ours to win or loseTomorrow is another dayMichael Landon Quote – Live Life Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with quote, Today, tomorrow Attitude Life Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.