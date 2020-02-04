Do What Is Right February 4, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “The time has come to choose between doing what is right and what is easy.” Share this: More from Antarctica JournalJohn Lithgow Quote – Time Sneaks Up On YouSarah Silbert Quote – However Long That Might BeWoody Allen Quote – TimeAndy Warhol Quote – Change Them For YourselfWith money you can buy…Steve Jobs Quote – Your Time Is Limited Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with choose, quote, time Morality Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.