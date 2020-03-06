Dolly Parton Quote – Find Out Who You Are March 5, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Find out who you are, and do it on purpose.” – Dolly Parton Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Reasons To Buy A GunThomas Szasz Quote – Finding OneselfTony Robbins quote on self-empowermentSteven Wright Quote – When my foot falls asleepSogyal Rinpoche quote – Never left in silenceBarbara Sher quote – You know what to do Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Dolly Parton, quote Quotes Self Awareness
