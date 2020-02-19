Don Henley Quote – Burning Bridge February 19, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Sometimes you get the best light from a burning bridge.” – Don Henley Share this: More from Antarctica JournalDietrich Bonhoeffer Quote – The Essence of OptimismJames Richardson Quote – Pessimists and OptimistsHelen Keller Quote – OptimismCartoon – ParentsCartoon – Reasons To Buy A GunHow Optimistic Are the World’s Millennials? Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Don Henley, optimism, quote Attitude Quotes
