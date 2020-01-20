Don’t Follow The Path January 20, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Don’t follow where the path may lead. Go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.” Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Reasons To Buy A GunCartoon – ParentsRalph Waldo Emerson Quote – Go Where There Is No PathRalph Waldo Emerson Quote – Leave A TrailQuote – Uncovering your true potentialSpread Your Wings Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with quote, trail Courage Quotes Strength
