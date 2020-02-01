Dorothea Brande Quote – Act Boldly February 1, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Act boldly and unseen forces will come to your aid.” – Dorothea Brande Share this: More from Antarctica JournalUnifinishedQuote – Tony Robbins on Setting GoalsRichard Branson Quote – OpportunityJuvenal quote – dare to do thingsNellie McClung quote – get things done and let them howlDoug Larson Quote – Not Smart Enough To Know Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with bold, Dorothea Brande, quote Determination Quotes
