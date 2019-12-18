Dorothy Parker Quote – There Is No Cure For Curiosity December 18, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “The cure for boredom is curiosity. There is no cure for curiosity.” – Dorothy Parker Share this: More from Antarctica JournalAlbert Einstein Quote – Passionately CuriousQuote – Music and ArtKenneth Rexroth Quote – The Creative ActE.F. Schumacher Quote – It Takes A Touch Of GeniusAnne Lamott Quote – GivingLaurens van der Post Quote – Bach Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with curiosity, Dorothy Parker, quote Creativity Quotes
