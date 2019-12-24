Dr. Seuss Quote- Glad It Happened December 24, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Don’t be sad that it is over, be glad it happened.”Dr. Seuss. Share this: More from Antarctica JournalDr. Seuss quote – Nothing is going to get betterDr. Seuss Quote – Be Who You AreWalter Anderson Quote – Bad Things Do HappenDr. Seuss Quote – IndividualityAlways RememberJohn Greenleaf Whittier Quote – It Might Have Been Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Dr. Seuss, Glad it happened, quote, Sad it's over Attitude Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.