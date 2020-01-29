Dwight Eisenhower Quote – Privileges Above Principles January 28, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “A people that values its privileges above its principles soon loses both.” – Dwight Eisenhower Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Shopping with old peopleDwight D. Eisenhower Quote – Privileges Above PrinciplesJohn Paul II Quote – People Close Their HeartsQuote – Gratitude… The Greatest of VirtuesQuote – Who you have to beM. Scott Peck Quote – Value Yourself Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Dwight Eisenhower, quote, values Quotes Values
You must log in to post a comment.