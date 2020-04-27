E.E. Cummings Quote – Live for love and dive for dreams April 27, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Live for love and dive for dreams.” – E.E. Cummings Share this: More from Antarctica JournalLive, Laugh, LoveLive. Laugh. Love.Ralph Waldo Emerson Quote – Make Your Dreams Come TrueAlice Munro Quote – An Underground SystemAnn Faraday Quote – In Forming A Bridge Between Body And MindE. E. Cummings Quote – To Be Nobody But Yourself tagged with dreams, E. E. Cummings, live, love, quote Dreams Love Quotes