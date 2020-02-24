Eberhard Arnold Quote – There Is Nothing Greater Than Love

“Your life will have a kind of perfection, although you will not be a saint. The perfection will consist in this: you will be very weak and you will make many mistakes; you will be awkward, for you will be poor in spirit and hunger and thirst for justice. You will not be perfect, but you will love. This is the gate and the way…. There is nothing greater than love. There is nothing more true than love, nothing more real.” – Eberhard Arnold

