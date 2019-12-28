Edith Konecky Quote – I Never Forget A Thing December 27, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “I have a terrible memory; I never forget a thing.” – Edith Konecky Share this: More from Antarctica JournalFrançois de La Rochefoucauld Quote – MemoryFranklin Pierce Adams Quote – The Good Old DaysDeath leaves a heartache, Love leaves a memoryGabriel García Márquez Quote – Endure The Burden Of The PastVirgilia Peterson Quote – Memory Must Be SelectiveTennessee Williams Quote – In memory everything seems to happen to music Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Edith Konecky, memory, quote Character Quotes
