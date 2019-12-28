Edith Piaf Quote – You Pay For December 28, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Every damn fool thing you do in this life, you pay for.” – Edith Piaf Share this: More from Antarctica JournalEdna St. Vincent Millay Quote – One Damn ThingMohammad Ali Quote – Service To OthersNigeria Lawson Quote – Living The Wrong LifeGeorgia O’Keeffe Quote – Do What You WantErnest Hemingway Quote – The First And Final ThingEckhart Tolle quote – Life Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Edith Piaf, life, quote Life Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.