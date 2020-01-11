Edward Abbey Quote – An empty man is full of himself January 11, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “An empty man is full of himself.” – Edward Abbey Share this: More from Antarctica JournalT.S. Eliot Quote – The Harm Done In This WorldFlora Edwards Quote – Complete The CircleMalcolm X quote – nobody can give you freedomJames Baldwin Quote – A Man Is Not A ManJ.K. Rowling Quote – The True Measure Of A ManVoltaire Quote – Judge A Man Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Edward Abbey, quote, self important Character Quotes
