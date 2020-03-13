Edward Teller Quote – Easy To Fool March 13, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “When you’re certain you cannot be fooled, you become easy to fool.” – Edward Teller Share this: More from Antarctica JournalEdward Everett Hale Quote – I Am OneJoseph Campbell Quote – Have Compassion For The WorldPope Francis Quote – Ever Wider HorizonsTheodore Roosevelt Quote – Worth Having or Worth DoingMarie Curie Quote – Life Is Not Easy For Any Of UsRalph Waldo Emerson Quote – Independence of Solitude Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Edward Teller, fooled, quote Attitude Quotes
