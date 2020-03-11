Edward Tenner Quote – Going Very Wrong March 11, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Sometimes things can go right only by first going very wrong.” – Edward Tenner Share this: More from Antarctica JournalTheodore Roosevelt Quote – Worth Having or Worth DoingBeverly Sills Quote – In Youth We Run Into DifficultiesPope Francis Quote – Ever Wider HorizonsNigeria Lawson Quote – Living The Wrong LifeEdna St. Vincent Millay Quote – One Damn ThingErnest Hemingway Quote – The First And Final Thing Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with difficulty, Edward Tenner, quote Life Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.