Eldridge Cleaver Quote – Loving Oneself February 7, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment "The price of hating other human beings is loving oneself less." – Eldridge Cleaver tagged with Eldridge Cleaver, love, quote Quotes Self Awareness
