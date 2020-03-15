Eleanor Roosevelt Quote – If Life Were Predictable March 15, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “If life were predictable it would cease to be life, and be without flavor.” – Eleanor Roosevelt Share this: More from Antarctica JournalEleanor Roosevelt Quote – The Purpose of LifeEleanor Roosevelt Quote – BelieveEleanor Roosevelt Quote – Great MindsEleanor Roosevelt Quote – The Beauty Of Their DreamsEleanor Roosevelt Quote – You Begin To DieEleanor Roosevelt Quote – Courage Is More Exhilarating Than Fear Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with eleanor roosevelt, life, quote Life Quotes
