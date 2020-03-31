Eleanor Roosevelt Quote – The Beauty Of Their Dreams March 31, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” – Eleanor Roosevelt Share this: More from Antarctica JournalEleanor Roosevelt Quote – BelieveElizabeth Coatsworth Quote – When I DreamAlice Munro Quote – An Underground SystemMichel Leiris Quote – Dream Is Not A RevelationTerri Guillemets Quotes – Some Colors Exist In DreamsGail Godwin Quote – Dreams Transport Us Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with dreams, eleanor roosevelt, quote Dreams Quotes
