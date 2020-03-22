Elias Canetti Quote – Help In Dreams March 22, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “All the things one has forgotten scream for help in dreams.” – Elias Canetti Share this: More from Antarctica JournalElizabeth Coatsworth Quote – When I DreamMichel Leiris Quote – Dream Is Not A RevelationAlice Munro Quote – An Underground SystemGail Godwin Quote – Dreams Transport UsTerri Guillemets Quotes – Some Colors Exist In DreamsAnn Faraday Quote – In Forming A Bridge Between Body And Mind Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with dreams, Elias Canetti, quote Dreams Quotes
