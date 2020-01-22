Elie Wiesel Quote – The Opposite Of Love January 21, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “The opposite of love is not hate; it’s indifference.” – Elie Wiesel Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – ParentsElie Wiesel quote – there must never be a timeMarshall McLuhan Quote – The Price of Eternal VigilanceG.K. Chesterton Quote – The True SoldierMartin Luther King, Jr. Quote – Light and LoveQuote – Love and Laughter Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Elie Wiesel, indifference, quote Love Quotes
