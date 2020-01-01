Elinor Hoyt Wylie Quote – I Bear A Little More Than I Can Bear January 1, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “I bear a little more than I can bear.” – Elinor Hoyt Wylie Share this: More from Antarctica JournalMother Teresa Quote – TogetherGandhi Quote – StrengthHermann Hesse Quote – Love Is StrongerArnold Schwarzenegger Quote – StrengthQuote – Uncovering your true potentialCartoon – Parents Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Elinor Hoyt Wylie, quote, strength Quotes Strength
