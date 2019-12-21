Emile Chartier Quote – The Only One You Have December 21, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Nothing is more dangerous than an idea when it’s the only one you have.” – Emile Chartier Share this: More from Antarctica JournalWalter Bagehot Quote – The Pain Of A New IdeaNapoleon Hill Quote – First Comes ThoughtCher Quote – All Of Us Invent OurselvesWilliam Dean Howells Quote – Universally InterestedF.H. Hedge Quote – Dreaming Is An Act Of Pure ImaginationDan Zadra Quote – Worry is a misuse of imagination Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Emile Chartier, idea, quote Imagination Quotes
