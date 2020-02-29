Epictetus Quote – Eat As Becomes You February 29, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Preach not to others what they should eat, but eat as becomes you and be silent.” – Epictetus Share this: More from Antarctica JournalQuote – Truth and CharacterMartin Sheen quote – Civil disobedienceMalcolm X quote – nobody can give you freedomMike Tyson Quote – HumbleDr. Seuss quote – Nothing is going to get betterIsaac Newton Quote – Tact Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with eat, Epictetus, quote Character Quotes
