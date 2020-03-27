Eric Hoffer Quote – The Fear Of Becoming A Has-Been March 27, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “The fear of becoming a ‘has-been’ keeps some people from becoming anything.’” – Eric Hoffer Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Shopping with old peopleShirley MacLaine Quote – Fear Makes Strangers of People Who Would Be FriendsShirley MacLaine Quote – FriendsFearStephen and Ondrea Levine quote – The same insecurity and doubtGeorge S. Patton Quote – I Have Never Seen A Brave Man Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Eric Hoffer, fear, quote Fear Quotes
