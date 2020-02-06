Erich Heller Quote – Interpret The World February 6, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Be careful how you interpret the world: it is like that.” – Erich Heller Share this: More from Antarctica JournalFriedrich Nietzsche Quote – InterpretationSusan B. Anthony quote – Cautious, careful peopleCriss Jami Quote – CriticismMarilyn Monroe Quote – Better Than ThemMohandas K. Gandhi quote – i should love to satisfy allAldous Huxley Quote – Hell Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Erich Heller, interpretation, quote Attitude Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.