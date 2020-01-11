Explanations are excuses and excuses are lies January 11, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Explanations are excuses and excuses are lies.” Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Bad InfoBenjamin Franklin Quote – Good For Making ExcusesStephen Chbosky Quote – Sob StoryThe Danger of Keeping SecretsCartoon – In The Belly of The WhaleCartoon – Why You’re A Loser Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with excuses, explanations, lies, quote Attitude Integrity Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.