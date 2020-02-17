Francis Bacon Quote – Lead Us Back To God February 16, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Small amounts of philosophy lead to atheism, but larger amounts lead us back to God.” – Francis Bacon Share this: More from Antarctica JournalEleanore Roosevelt Quote – One’s PhilosophyLeszek Kolakowski Quote – A Modern PhilosopherSaint Francis of Assisi Quote – When We Pray To GodPope Francis Quote – Source of Our True LightPope Francis Quote – Know His WillPope Francis Quote – Jesus Is Living Next To You Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Francis Bacon, philosophy, quote Quotes Spirituality
