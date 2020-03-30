Frank Tyger Quote – Progress Is Not Created By Contented People March 30, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Progress is not created by contented people.” – Frank Tyger Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Shopping with old peopleC. S. Lewis Quote – ProgressKelly Miller Quote – The Path Of ProgressGeorge Bernard Shaw Quote – All Progress Depends On The Unreasonable ManRobert Heinlein Quote – ProgressGeorge Bernard Shaw Quote – Progress Is Impossible Without Change Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Frank Tyger, progress, quote Attitude Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.