Franz Kafka Quote – Frozen Sea Within Us January 31, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “A book should serve as the ax for the frozen sea within us.” – Franz Kafka Share this: More from Antarctica JournalFranz Kafka Quote – Never Grows OldCartoon – ParentsCartoon – Reasons To Buy A GunCatherine Aird Quote – Be A Good ExampleZayn Malik Quote – Turning The PageMichael Joseph Jackson Quote – Work Hard Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with franz kafka, frozen, quote, sea Attitude Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.