Gail Devers Quote – Keep Your Dreams Alive January 2, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Keep your dreams alive. Remember, all things are possible for those who believe.” –Gail Devers Share this: More from Antarctica JournalGail Devers Quote – BelieveHoward Thurman Quote – Don’t Worry About What The World NeedsHannah Senesh Quote – Needed In This WorldKalin Lucas Quote – First You Must BelieveThornton Wilder Quote – To Be AliveThornton Wilder Quote – Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with alive, believe, dreams, gail devers, quote Attitude Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.