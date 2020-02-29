Gandhi Quote – Be The Change February 29, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Be the change you want to see in the world” – Gandhi Share this: More from Antarctica JournalGandhi Quote – We Must Be The ChangeBen Harper Quote – Change The WorldMargaret Mead Quote – Change The WorldHarriet Tubman Quote – Reach For The StarsCartoon – Lets Change The WorldQuote – Being honest with ourselves Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with change, gandhi, quote, world Change Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.