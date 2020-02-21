Gandhi Quote – Find Yourself February 21, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” – Gandhi Share this: More from Antarctica JournalGandhi Quote – The Future Depends on the PresentLyndon B. Johnson Quote – Tomorrow is ours to win or loseBarbara De Angelis Quote – You Never Lose By LovingToby Mac Quote – Gain The World, Lose My SoulGandhi Quote – LiveGandhi Quote – Remake Ourselves Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with gandhi, lose, quote Quotes Values
You must log in to post a comment.