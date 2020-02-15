Gandhi Quote – Live February 15, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “LIVE AS IF YOU WERE TO DIE TOMORROW. LEARN AS IF YOU WERE TO LIVE FOREVER.” – Gandhi Share this: More from Antarctica JournalGandhi Quote – Live ForeverSamuel Johnson Quote – It Is Better To Live Rich Than To Die RichGandhi Quote – The Future Depends on the PresentAnthony Robbins Quote – Excellent Example of Being HumanSteve Maraboli Quote – Live Your TruthRalph Waldo Emerson Quote – Make Your Dreams Come True Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with gandhi, live, quote Life Quotes
