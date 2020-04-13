Gandhi Quote – Nonviolence April 13, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “NONVIOLENCE IS NOT A WEAPON OF THE WEAK. IT IS A WEAPON OF THE STRONGEST AND THE BRAVEST.” – Gandhi Share this: More from Antarctica JournalMartin Luther King Jr. Quote – The Ultimate Weakness Of ViolenceMartin Luther King Jr. Quote – Violence Multiplies ViolenceArundhati Roy Quote – Becoming Our OppressorsMadge Micheels-Cyrus Quote – Violence Never WorksGandhi Quote – The Way of Truth and LoveGandhi Quote – Live tagged with gandhi, quote, violence Quotes Violence