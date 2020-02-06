Gandhi Quote – We Must Be The Change February 6, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “We must be the change we wish to see in the world.” – Gandhi Share this: More from Antarctica JournalGandhi Quote – Be The ChangeMargaret Mead Quote – Change The WorldBen Harper Quote – Change The WorldHarriet Tubman Quote – Reach For The StarsMartin Luther King Jr. Quote – ChangeCartoon – Lets Change The World Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with change, gandhi, quote, world Attitude Change Quotes
