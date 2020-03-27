Garth Brooks Quote – Unanswered Prayers March 27, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Some of God’s greatest gifts are unanswered prayers” – Garth Brooks Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – When God Replies ‘No’Leo Tolstoy quote – The greatest joy that a man can experienceJimmy Carter Quote – You’ve Got To Be KiddingWalter Anderson Quote – Bad Things Do HappenSteve Prefontaine Quote – Give Your BestQuote – What God Expects Us To Do Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with garth brooks, gift, God, prayers, quote God Quotes
