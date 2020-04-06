Gary Snyder quote – find your place on the planet April 5, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Find your place on the planet, dig in, and take responsibility from there.” – Gary Snyder Share this: More from Antarctica JournalAbraham Lincoln Quote – The Responsibility Of TomorrowBrian Tracy Quote – The Happiest PeopleBrian Tracy quote on Accepting ResponsibilityCartoon – Alien ResponsibilityCartoon – Parental PushoffCartoon – Time For Change Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Gary Snyder, quote, responsibility Attitude Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.