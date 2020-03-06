Gen. Douglas MacArthur Quote – Security In Life March 5, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “There is no security in this life, only opportunity.” – Gen. Douglas MacArthur Share this: More from Antarctica JournalRichard Branson Quote – OpportunityDeepak Chopra Quote – See A Problem As An OpportunityHenry Ford Quote – Failure Is An OpportunityBoris Pasternak quote – when a great moment knocksErma Bombeck Quote – Seize The MomentBenjamin Disraeli Quote – When To Forgo An Advantage Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Gen. Douglas MacArthur, opportunity, quote Life Quotes
