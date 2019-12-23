George Bernard Shaw Quote – Creating Yourself December 23, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Life isn’t about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself.” – George Bernard Shaw Share this: More from Antarctica JournalGeorge Bernard Shaw Quote – All Progress Depends On The Unreasonable ManGeorge Bernard Shaw Quote – If Art Can Reveal The TruthGeorge Bernard Shaw Quote – It Is His DutyGeorge Bernard Shaw Quote – Most People Do Not PrayGeorge Bernard Shaw Quote – HatredGeorge Bernard Shaw Quote – Progress Is Impossible Without Change Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with finding, George Bernard Shaw, life, quote Creativity Life Quotes
