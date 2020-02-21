George Eliot Quote – Adventure is not outside man; it is within February 21, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Adventure is not outside man; it is within.” – George Eliot Share this: More from Antarctica JournalGeorge Eliot Quote – God’s MercyAbraham Lincoln Quote – I Have Been Driven To My KneesRalph Waldo Emerson Quote – What Lies Within UsT.S. Eliot Quote – The Harm Done In This WorldGeorge Orwell Quote – Human Beings Want To Be GoodGeorge Bernard Shaw Quote – The Liar’s Punishment Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with George Eliot, inner strength, quote Character Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.