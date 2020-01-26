George Eliot Quote – God’s Mercy January 26, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “We hand folks over to God’s mercy, and show none ourselves.” – George Eliot Share this: More from Antarctica JournalGeorge Eliot Quote – Adventure is not outside man; it is within3 Rules To Live ByPope Francis Quote – The Human PersonConfucius Quote – The Gentleman UnderstandsErnest Hemingway Quote – About MoralsFred Allen Quote – All The Sincerity In Hollywood Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with George Eliot, mercy, quote Morality Quotes
