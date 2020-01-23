George H. W. Bush Quote – Seeing The Other Guy’s Point Of View January 23, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Don’t confuse being ‘soft’ with seeing the other guy’s point of view.” – George H. W. Bush Share this: More from Antarctica JournalBen Carson Quote – SuccessEleanor Roosevelt Quote – I Can Take The Next Thing That Comes AlongRobert Kiyosaki Quote – The Size Of Your SuccessHarriet Tubman Quote – Reach For The StarsArnold Schwarzenegger Quote – Do Not SurrenderElinor Hoyt Wylie Quote – I Bear A Little More Than I Can Bear Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with George H. W. Bush, quote, strength Attitude Quotes
