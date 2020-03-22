George Orwell Quote – The Great Enemy March 22, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “The great enemy of clear language is insincerity.” – George Orwell Share this: More from Antarctica JournalGeorge Orwell Quote – Human Beings Want To Be GoodAnne Morrow Lindbergh Quote – Being InsincereAnne Morrow Lindbergh Quote – InsincereQuote – Music and ArtCharles Lindbergh Quote – Isn’t It StrangeMark Twain Quote – Censorship Is Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with George Orwell, insincerity, quote Communication Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.