George S. Patton Quote – If a man does his best, what else is there? March 15, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “If a man does his best, what else is there?” – George S. Patton Share this: More from Antarctica JournalGeorge S. Patton Quote – I Have Never Seen A Brave ManCartoon – ParentsCartoon – Reasons To Buy A GunGeorge Carlin Quote – When You’re WinningGeorge Patton Quote – Do everything you ask of those you commandDwight D. Eisenhower Quote – The Tracks of History Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with george s. patton, quote Attitude Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.